Senator: White House not seeking conditions on military aid to Israel, despite earlier Biden comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — National security adviser Jake Sullivan has told lawmakers that the White House is not seeking to place conditions on U.S. military assistance to Israel. His comments come days after President Joe Biden had signaled an openness to the idea of conditional aid, an idea that has been pushed by some Democrats as the civilian death toll in Gaza from Israel’s war against Hamas has climbed. Sen. Chris Van Hollen was among lawmakers who met privately with Sullivan on Tuesday. He tells The Associated Press that Sullivan made it clear that the White House is “not asking for any conditionality in aid.” Another person familiar with the meeting confirmed the account.

