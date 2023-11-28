Pope punishes leading critic Cardinal Burke in second action against conservative American prelates

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has taken measures to punish Cardinal Raymond Burke who is one of his highest-ranking critics. Two people briefed on the measures said that Francis has yanked Burke’s right to a Vatican apartment and salary. One of the people said Francis had reasoned that Burke was a source of “disunity” in the church. Calls and emails to Burke and his secretary weren’t immediately returned on Tuesday. Francis fired the 75-year-old canon lawyer as the Vatican’s high court justice in 2014. He has become one of the most outspoken critics of the pope since then.

