Local scientists celebrate delisting of two Channel Islands plants from Endangered Species List

VENTURA, Calif.—Two plants that can only be found on the Channel Islands are making a comeback.



Botanists, scientists, and several local agencies came to the Channel Islands National Park headquarters in Ventura on Tuesday to celebrate the recovery of the Island Bedstraw and the Santa Cruz Island Dudleya.



Both of them were removed from the Endangered Species List.



“This is a big celebration. In the conservation world this is a big victory,” said Superintendent of Channel Islands National Park Ethan McKinley.



“ I've seen these plants go from being fairly devastated in fairly devastated habitats to being delisted today. And it's great to have folks who work with me on that project, and it's great to have such recognition of that,” said Research Ecologist Kathryn McEachern.

Scientists are celebrating the plants' recovery, which happens to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act.



“ The Endangered Species Act is one of the first probably the first piece of legislation that I know of in the world that recognized our role as human beings in species declines,” said McEachern.



“ It has been an incredibly successful law in protecting biodiversity, more than 99% of the species that have received ESA protection are still with us today,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Matt Strickler.



Conservationists say the recovery of these 2 plants shows the Endangered Species Act works.



“ In terms of the Santa Cruz island that was delisted, we have a long history of working with that species from growing it in our nursery, producing seeds for restoration projects, conducting surveys and keeping seeds in our conservation seed bank at the garden,” said Heather Schneider from Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

They also say it’s a sign that the entire ecosystem of the Channel Islands is improving.

