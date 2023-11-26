Russia puts the spokesman for Facebook owner Meta on a wanted list

Russia’s interior ministry has added the spokesman of U.S. technology company Meta to a wanted list according to its online database. Russian state and independent media first reported on Stone’s inclusion on the list on Sunday. Meta owns Facebook and Instagram. The news came weeks after Russia classed Meta as “extremist.” That designation opens the way for possible criminal proceedings against those using its networks. The interior ministry’s database doesn’t specify the charges against Stone stating only that they are criminal. Russia’s federal Investigative Committee in March opened a criminal investigation against Meta. It alleged that the company’s actions following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 amounted to inciting violence against Russians.

By The Associated Press

