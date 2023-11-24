Family lunch, some shopping, a Christmas tree lighting: President Joe Biden’s day out in Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden spent much of his day after Thanksgiving focused on work. But he was able to get out for some play. The president and his extended family indulged in their usual activities on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket on Friday. That included lunch at a restaurant, shopping and the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in downtown Nantucket. It’s a decades-long tradition for the Bidens to spend Thanksgiving in Nantucket. The president arrived on Tuesday and planned to return to Washington on Sunday. Aides had been updating Biden on the first phase of hostages released in Gaza earlier Friday.

