Canada, EU agree to new partnerships as Trudeau welcomes European leaders

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (AP) — Canada and the European Union say they are making strides toward new partnerships on green energy, digital transformation and research funding, as a Canada-EU Summit got underway in the Atlantic coast province of Newfoundland. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced during opening remarks on Thursday evening that Canada is joining Horizon Europe, a $100-billion scientific research program. The two parties say substantive negotiations are complete and they are working toward its “prompt signature and implementation.”

