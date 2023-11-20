Wisconsin Supreme Court hearing arguments on redistricting that could result in new maps for 2024

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a redistricting case that Democrats hope will result in new, more favorable legislative maps for elections in 2024 that will help them chip away at the large Republican majority. The case is being closely watched in battleground Wisconsin, a state where four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by fewer than 23,000 votes, but where Republicans have built large majorities in the Legislature under maps they drew over a decade ago. Democratic voters who filed the lawsuit being heard by the court Tuesday argue that the maps are unconstitutionally “unsalvageable.”

