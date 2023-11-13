Jill Biden hosts tea for female faith leaders and others, including South Carolina prayer partner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden has hosted a White House listening session with about 60 female faith leaders, community leaders and others. Among them was Robin Jackson. The first lady says Jackson became her “prayer partner” in 2019 and helped restore her faith in God after her son Beau’s death from cancer in 2015. Jackson’s husband is the pastor at a Baptist church in West Columbia, South Carolina. The women met when Joe Biden visited the church while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination. The first lady told the women after a Thanksgiving tea reception that she wanted hear what’s on their minds.

