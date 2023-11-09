FBI head cites a ‘potential conflict of interest’ in the selection process for a new headquarters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI director has told staff in an internal message that he’s concerned about a “potential conflict of interest” in the process used by the Biden administration to select a Maryland site for the bureau’s new headquarters. The White House calls the process “fair and transparent.” FBI head Christopher Wray said in an email obtained by The Associated Press that his objections were not about the new site itself and he said Congress may review the matter. The government confirmed on Wednesday it had picked Greenbelt, Maryland, a Washington suburb, as the home to replace the crumbling J. Edgar Hoover Building, which is a a few blocks from the White House.

