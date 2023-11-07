German federal court denies 2 seriously ill men direct access to lethal drug dose

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court has denied two seriously ill men direct access to a lethal dose of a drug, arguing that the country’s narcotics law stands in the way and that they could turn to assisted suicide to end their lives. One of the men has advanced multiple sclerosis and the other has been through cancer. They were denied permission to acquire lethal doses of natrium-pentobarbital and their appeals to lower courts were rejected. Germany currently has no clear law on assisted dying. In July, lawmakers failed to agree on new rules after the constitutional court struck down legislation regulating the issue.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.