Voters are deciding whether to make Ohio the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The future of recreational marijuana legalization in Ohio is in the balance. Issue 2 on Tuesday’s ballot would allow adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and to grow plants at home. A 10% tax would be imposed on purchases, with proceeds going to administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries, and social equity and jobs programs. The Coalition to Regulate Cannabis like Alcohol began its push for legalizing adult use in 2022. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and some top business and manufacturing organizations oppose the measure, citing traffic and workplace safety concerns.

