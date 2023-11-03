Missouri man who carried pitchfork at Capitol riot pleads guilty to 3 felonies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man accused of carrying a pitchfork and assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to three federal felonies. The Kansas City Star reports that 39-year-old Christopher Brian Roe of the Kansas City suburb of Raytown pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of assaulting, resisting and impeding certain officers. Sentencing is scheduled for March 5. A probable cause affidavit in Roe’s case included 48 photos that showed a man it said was Roe breaching the Capitol, repeatedly scuffling with police and using a metal bike rack to try to break open a door.

