North Korea has likely sent missiles as well as ammunition and shells to Russia, Seoul says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has likely supplied several types of missiles to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, along with its widely reported shipments of ammunition and shells. South Korea’s military said Thursday that North Korea is suspected of sending short-range ballistic missiles, anti-tank missiles and portable anti-air missiles to Russia, in addition to rifles, rocket launchers, mortars and shells. South Korea’s spy service said earlier this week that North Korea has recently provided more than a million artillery shells to Russia. Foreign governments accuse North Korea of seeking high-tech Russian technologies to modernize its arsenal of nuclear weapons in return.

