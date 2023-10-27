Red Cross says donation appointments are critical in coming weeks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The American Red Cross says blood and platelet donations will be critical in the coming weeks as hospitals aim to restock blood supply for the holiday season.

A press release from the American Red Cross said, "to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the film Elf and create holiday cheer, all who come to give Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of Elf + Red Cross socks, while supplies last."

The American Red Cross recommends three things before donating: get a good night's sleep; eat a healthy meal with iron-rich foods like eggs, meat, spinach, and maple syrup; and lastly, hydrate with at least 16 o.z. of water.

For more details on donating please visit the Red Cross website.