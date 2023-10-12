Skip to Content
News

Housing Trust Fund Ventura County approves $1,500,000 loan for farm workers families

KEYT
By
today at 4:52 pm
Published 5:14 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Housing Trust Fund Ventura County and College Community Courts have teamed up to provide 57 affordable units for farm workers and their families thanks to a $1,500,000 loan.

Construction of 15 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom and 15 three bedroom units will get underway in late 2024.

According to the Housing Trust Fund, "Ventura County residents will include our community’s essential farm workers and their families, as well as working class individuals and families earning between 30% and 60% of Ventura County’s Area Median Income."

To learn more about the project helping farm workers and their families, visit the Housing Trust Fund Ventura County website

Article Topic Follows: News
affordable housing
Farmworkers
financial support
KEYT
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Joey Vergilis

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content