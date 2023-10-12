Housing Trust Fund Ventura County approves $1,500,000 loan for farm workers families

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Housing Trust Fund Ventura County and College Community Courts have teamed up to provide 57 affordable units for farm workers and their families thanks to a $1,500,000 loan.

Construction of 15 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom and 15 three bedroom units will get underway in late 2024.

According to the Housing Trust Fund, "Ventura County residents will include our community’s essential farm workers and their families, as well as working class individuals and families earning between 30% and 60% of Ventura County’s Area Median Income."

To learn more about the project helping farm workers and their families, visit the Housing Trust Fund Ventura County website