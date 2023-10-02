Elon Musk facing defamation lawsuit in Texas over posts that falsely identified man in protest

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A California man who says he was harassed after Elon Musk amplified social media posts that made false claims about him is suing the billionaire. The lawsuit was filed Monday in Austin, Texas, by the same attorney who won a defamation case last year against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The new lawsuit accuses Musk of amplifying false claims on his social platform, X, that 22-year-old Benjamin Brody was involved in a confrontation that involved far-right protesters in Oregon. Brody says he was in California at the time. Attorneys for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment left through a spokesperson.

