Afghan Embassy closes in India citing a lack of diplomatic support and personnel

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Afghan Embassy says it is closing in New Delhi from Sunday due to a lack of diplomatic support in India and the absence of a recognized government in Kabul. But it will continue to provide emergency consular services to Afghan nationals. It said in a statement Sunday that a significant reduction in personnel and resources have made it difficult to continue operations. The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi had been run by staff appointed by the previous government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with permission from the Indian authorities. India has said it will follow the lead of the United Nations in deciding whether to recognize the Taliban government.

