A doctor was caught in the crossfire and was among 4 killed in a gunbattle at a hospital in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A nighttime shooting attack on a hospital in northern Mexico has left four people dead including a doctor. The attack happened near midnight Thursday in the Sinaloa state capital of Culiacan. The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name. State police said Friday that at least three gunmen tried to storm into the hospital. But two were killed in a gunbattle with security personnel. The doctor was apparently caught in the crossfire. A third assailant was wounded but scuffled with a police officer as he was being taken to another hospital. Police said Friday that the wounded assailant grabbed the officer’s gun and shot himself with it.

