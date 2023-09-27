Local animal rights organization kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with annual “Walk to End Abuse”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one local animal rights organization is kicking off the month with their 2nd annual Walk Against Abuse.

C.A.R.E.4Paws is encouraging people to bring their dogs to Sunday’s event as the afternoon will feature several pet friendly activities including a dog parade and painting for dogs.

And though the walk against abuse is a family friendly fundraiser, the issue at hand is a heavy one.

The organization wants people to know that animal cruelty and domestic violence go hand in hand.

“I would hate to leave Shadow. I believe a lot of people probably stay in their situation because of their dogs,” said Brian Keefer, who works at Elings Park.

C.A.R.E.4Paws has seen first hand how hard it is for victims of domestic violence to leave an abusive situation when it means having to leave a pet behind to seek shelter and a fresh start.

“ Statistically, it's found that people in an abusive relationship—when there is a companion pet involved—they typically will stay in an abusive relationship about eight times longer, or they will unfortunately have to leave their their pets behind. And, you know, pets are oftentimes used as pawns to try and seek revenge. And so it's really important that when somebody is able to flee, that they are able to take their pets. And previously they weren't able to enter into a shelter with their pets,” said C.A.R.E. 4 Paws Community Programs Coordinator Wendy Domanski.

That’s where C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Safe Haven program comes in.

The program provides temporary anonymous fostering for the pets of domestic violence victims.

Sunday’s walk against abuse event will raise money for this program, and spread awareness of this ongoing reality.

“People as a community as a whole can come with their pets, with their family to show support. And I know it's a sad subject, but we're here to make a difference. And that's what this event is about, it’s about making a difference, coming together, showing your children that—you know— we do walk against abuse, but that together we can make a difference. The more foster families that we have, the more support that we have for C.A.R.E.4Paws, the more awareness, the more people that we can help,” said Domanski.

The event is set to take place at Elings Park from 11 am to 2 pm this Sunday.

Admission is $25 dollars for adults and $10 dollars for kids 12 and under.