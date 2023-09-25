As Gen. Milley steps down as chairman, his work on Ukraine is just one part of a complicated legacy

OSLO, Norway (AP) — As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley has spent the better part of the last two years rallying allies to provide weapons for the Ukrainians as they defend their country against the Russian forces. But as he leaves office at the end of the month, his work to support Ukraine will be just one part of a complicated and fractious legacy. Known for his boisterous exuberance and blunt talk that can dominate a room, Milley is both loved and reviled. His four-year term has careened from one crisis to another — the pandemic, Ukraine war, chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, Chinese spy balloon, June 2021 racial protests in Washington, and the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

