Former US Sen. Dick Clark, an Iowa Democrat known for helping Vietnam War refugees, has died at 95

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Dick Clark has died in Washington at age 95. Clark was a Democrat who served a single term representing Iowa in the 1970s. His daughter says Clark died Wednesday at his home. Clark was elected to the Senate in 1972 after launching a longshot bid against two-term Republican Sen. Jack Miller. Clark had little campaign money and walked around Iowa in 1972. The walks were credited for his convincing election victory. He later was an ambassador-at-large for Vietnam War refugees and helped Congress create refugee policy. He also worked to restore relations with Vietnam.

