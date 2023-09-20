Suspect in fatal shootings of 4 people in suburban Chicago dead after car crash in Oklahoma

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Police say a suspect in the shooting deaths of a suburban Chicago couple and their two children has died in a fiery car crash in Oklahoma. They say the 31-year-old man from Streamwood, Illinois, tried to elude authorities after a digital license plate detector spotted the car in Catoosa, Oklahoma, but he crashed the vehicle and it caught on fire. The man was suspected in the deaths of Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei and their two children, ages 7 and 9, whose names have not been released. The victims were believed to have been shot between Saturday night and early Sunday.

