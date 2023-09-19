Spain players arrive at camp after Hermoso accuses federation of threatening World Cup winners

MADRID (AP) — Some of Spain’s World Cup-winning players have started reporting to training camp despite not wanting to be called up for the national team while fighting for changes in the soccer federation. Local media showed some of the players arriving at the hotel where they gathered before heading to Valencia to meet other teammates. They arrived a day after new coach Montse Tomé ignored their decision not to play until their demands for reform at the federation were met. Players who don’t show up risk breaking a Spanish sports law that requires athletes to answer the call of national teams unless there are circumstances that impede them from playing.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.