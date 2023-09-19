El Salvador’s leader, criticized internationally for gang crackdown, tells UN it was the right thing

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has trumpeted the success of his gang crackdown during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. He credits his administration’s will against international criticism over human rights violations. Bukele said that if El Salvador had listened to external critics, the tiny Central American country would again be the murder capital of the world. Instead, his domestically popular security policies have allowed Salvadorans to again walk their neighborhoods without fear and are leading to more investment in the country.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.