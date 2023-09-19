Benjamin Šeško scores late to seal Leipzig’s 3-1 win at Young Boys in Champions League opener

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Leipzig substitute Benjamin Šeško has scored late to seal a 3-1 win at Swiss champion Young Boys in their Champions League-opening game. Šeško made sure of the win on a counterattack in the second minute of injury time when Benjamin Henrichs raced clear after a Young Boys corner to set him up. The home team made a poor start as Leipzig attacked from the off and forced three good chances in the first two minutes before Mohamed Simakan scored. Meschack Elia equalized but Xaver Schlager restored the visitors’ lead before Šeško’s late goal. Defending champion Manchester City hosts Red Star Belgrade in the other Group G match.

