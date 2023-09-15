IMF warns Lebanon that the country is still facing enormous challenges years after a meltdown began

BEIRUT (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has warned that Lebanon is still facing enormous economic challenges four years after the country’s historic meltdown began. The IMF issued a statement on Friday at the end of a four-day visit to Lebanon by a delegation from the financial agency. The IMF welcomed recent policy decisions by the central bank to stop lending to the state and end the work in an exchange platform known as Sayrafa. The IMF said that a permanent solution requires comprehensive policy decisions from parliament and the government to contain the external and fiscal deficits and start the restructuring of the banking sector. Lebanon is in the grips of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.

