England bolsters pack for Japan at Rugby World Cup. Leitch to set Japan record

NICE, France (AP) — Props Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler will be joined by No. 8 Lewis Ludlam in England’s pack to face Japan at the Rugby World Cup in Nice on Sunday. They are the three changes made by coach Steve Borthwick from the 27-10 win against Argentina. Billy Vunipola returns from suspension to provide back-row cover. Ben Earl switches to flanker to make room for Ludlam. Flanker Michael Leitch will set a Japan record with his 15th Rugby World Cup appearance. Coach Jamie Joseph has made four changes from the victory against Chile. Hooker Shota Horie, flanker Pieter Labuschagne, No. 8 and captain Kazuki Himeno and center Tomoki Osada have been brought in.

