Barry Steenkamp, the father of the woman Oscar Pistorius fatally shot, has died at age 80

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Barry Steenkamp, the father of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman who was fatally shot by Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius, has died. He was 80. Family lawyer and spokesperson Tania Koen confirmed his death. A foundation set up by the Steenkamp family in memory of Reeva said Barry Steenkamp died in his sleep on Thursday evening. The foundation said: “we find solace in the knowledge that he is now with his beloved Reeva.” Barry Steenkamp cut a grieving and sometimes angry figure at Pistorius’ murder trial and said this year on the 10th anniversary of his daughter’s killing that he had not forgiven Pistorius.

