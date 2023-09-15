Skip to Content
Author and Trauma Expert Mary Firestone drops by the Morning News to talk about her upcoming two-day summit

By
New
today at 9:14 am
Published 9:37 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Author and Trauma Expert Mary Firestone drops by the Morning News to discuss her new book and tell us about her upcoming two-day summit.

Mary's two-day summit will be held at the private Montecito Club, she will be joined by experts from her book such as Lauren Roxburgh, Dr. Jennifer Freed and Dr Joe Dispenza, to help clear a path for healing to demonstrate how alchemizing adversity can be the portal to a more expansive, joyful life.

For more information on Mary's work, books and upcoming events you can visit her website.

Joey Vergilis

