Megan Simon from Beautiful You in Montecito drops by the Morning news to help you look your best

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Megan Simon from Beautiful You in Montecito drops by the Morning News to help you look your best.

Megan tells us about an incredible year round treatment that yields impressive results, It's called Morpheus8. This revolutionary non-surgical treatment that combines microneedling and radiofrequency technology to tighten skin, improve texture, and reduce the signs of aging. By stimulating collagen production and targeting deep layers of tissue, Morpheus8 delivers stunning results with minimal downtime.

For more information on this treatment and all the other rejuvenating treatments that Beautiful You has to offer head to their website.

