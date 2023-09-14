GOP senators who boycotted Oregon Legislature file for reelection despite being disqualified

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state senators with at least 10 absences during a record-setting Republican walkout are supposed to be disqualified from running for reelection, but several have filed candidacy papers with election authorities. Members of the GOP staged walkouts in the Legislature in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Last year, Oregon voted to disqualify legislators from reelection following the end of their term if they are absent from 10 legislative floor sessions without permission or excuse. The lawmakers’ walkout was the longest in state history and the second-longest in the United States. Several Republicans have sued over the voter-approved amendment and attorneys on both sides have asked the state Supreme Court to rule.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.