National Book Awards drop Drew Barrymore as host after her talk show resumes despite strike

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Book Awards have dropped Drew Barrymore as the host for this year’s ceremony, a day after her talk show taped its first episode since the Hollywood writers strike began. The organization announced the move Tuesday, saying it had rescinded her invitation to host. The resumption of the CBS talk show doesn’t inherently cause issues with the actors guild, which is also on strike, as daytime talk shows are governed by a different contract that was renewed and ratified last year. But Barrymore’s show employs at least three writers who are members of the writers guild, which has been on strike since early May.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.