Gun-rights advocates protest New Mexico governor’s order suspending right to bear arms in public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor has ignited a firestorm after she suspended the right to carry guns around Albuquerque. Gun-rights advocates are planning another day of protests Tuesday in downtown Albuquerque. Meanwhile, a handful of lawsuits has been filed to block the 30-day public health order that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday. The Democrat says she knew she was in for a fight but felt compelled to act because of a number of recent shootings. Republican lawmakers say it’s an egregious overstep into the constitutional rights of New Mexicans.

