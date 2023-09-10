Skip to Content
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after car collision in San Luis Obispo

Courtesy: San Luis Obispo Police Dept.
By
Published 12:07 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Cali. — According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, a car collision occurred early Sunday morning.

SLO PD say, just after midnight, an officer on patrol witnessed a collision on the intersection of Santa Rosa Street and Montalban Street.

According to the SLO PD, a person driving a white Audi was going southbound on Santa Rosa at a high rate of speed, leading to a black Subaru getting rear-ended.

The person driving the Subaru was also traveling southbound on Santa Rosa St, causing the driver to spin out before stopping on a sidewalk near a Jack in the Box.

The person driving the Audi continued southbound and stopped when it hit a light pole on an overpass.

Courtesy: San Luis Obispo Police Dept.

SLO PD say, the driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital and sustained moderate injuries.

The driver of the Audi was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Author Profile Photo

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

