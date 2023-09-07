Ruixin Liu posts best round of the year to lead LPGA in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ruixin Liu is the leader after one round of the Kroger Queen City Championship on the LPGA Tour. She would have had a hard time believing that. Liu had to withdraw last week with severe allergies. She still wasn’t feeling great in Cincinnati. And then she posted a 65 for her lowest round of the year. That gives her a one-shot lead. The is the final LPGA stop before the Solheim Cup. Defending champion Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho each shot 69. Lexi Thompson doesn’t look to be getting out of her slump. She shot 73.

