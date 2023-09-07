Skip to Content
Rangers are right where they hoped to be in playoff chase even though they are struggling now

Published 4:56 pm

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers are right where they had hoped to be in the standings in September when they went into the season with new manager Bruce Bochy. Expectations rose when the Rangers were on a 108-win pace in early June and had five All-Star starters during a stretch when they led the division for more than four months. They are now struggling with 15 losses in their 19 games. That has dropped them to third place in the AL West, three games behind Houston.

The Associated Press

