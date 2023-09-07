Hungary remains unbeaten after 2-1 win at Serbia in European Championship qualifying

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hungary remained unbeaten in its qualifying group for the European Championship as it rallied past Serbia 2-1. Following the win in Belgrade, Hungary tops Group G with 10 points, three more than the Serbs who were previously undefeated. Hungary has lost only one of its last 11 matches. The hosts could not hold onto their lead following Attila Szalai’s own goal and slumped to their first defeat as Barnabas Varga and Willi Orbán then both scored within two minutes just after the half-hour mark.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.