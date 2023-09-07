Climate protest interrupts US Open semifinal between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova
By BRIAN MAHONEY and HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Sports Writers
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open semifinal between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova has been delayed early in the second set because of a disruption by climate protesters in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands. Gauff was ahead 6-4, 1-0 when play was halted for at least 15 minutes on Thursday night. Tournament referee Jake Garner came out onto the court, while security headed toward where the protesters were. They were wearing shirts that read, “End Fossil Fuels.” At least one person glued their feet to the ground, making it harder to be removed.