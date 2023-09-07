Climate protest interrupts US Open semifinal between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open semifinal between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova has been delayed early in the second set because of a disruption by climate protesters in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands. Gauff was ahead 6-4, 1-0 when play was halted for at least 15 minutes on Thursday night. Tournament referee Jake Garner came out onto the court, while security headed toward where the protesters were. They were wearing shirts that read, “End Fossil Fuels.” At least one person glued their feet to the ground, making it harder to be removed.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.