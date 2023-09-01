Juri Vips gets 2nd chance in racing after use of racial slur nearly ended his career

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing knew its latest driver would be controversial, so much so that the team social media manager turned off the ability to comment on posts announcing the hiring. Juri Vips will make his return to racing following his use of a racial slur when he makes his IndyCar debut this Sunday at Portland. The 23-year-old from Estonia has been out since last June when he used a racial slur while playing an online racing game with live viewers. Bobby Rahal has hired Vips to finish the season in the No. 30 Honda for RLL. Vips will also race next week’s finale in Monterey, California.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.