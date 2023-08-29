6 men killed in ambush in southern Mexico town near Guatemala border known for migrant smuggling
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Mexico say at least six men have been killed in an ambush in a township near Guatemala border that is known as a migrant smuggling route. Prosecutors in the southern state of Chiapas said the killings occurred Tuesday along a rural road in the township of Siltepec, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the border with Guatemala. The area has long been known as a migrant smuggling route. But it has also become the scene recently of bloody turf battles between the Jalisco and Sinaloa cartels for control of the smuggling and extortion businesses.