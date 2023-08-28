5 dead, including 4 children, in 2 migrant boat sinkings off Greek islands near Turkish coast

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Five people, including four children, have died and dozens have been rescued in two separate incidents involving migrant boats heading to Greek islands from nearby Turkish shores. Greek authorities say four children died and 18 people were rescued after a boat carrying migrants apparently sank off the Greek island of Lesbos. Earlier Monday, a coast guard patrol boat spotted a dinghy carrying 37 people off the Aegean island of Samos. Officials say the passengers fell into the water upon seeing the patrol boat, triggering a rescue operation. One woman died. The number of people picked up from boats in the eastern Aegean has risen over the past two months.

