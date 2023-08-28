French ambassador stays in Niger, defying junta, as Macron defends French policy

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says France’s ambassador is staying at his post in Niger despite being asked to leave by the ruling junta. Macron spoke out firmly against the coup leaders while insisting Monday that France is not Niger’s enemy. The junta has been exploiting grievances among the population toward former colonial ruler France, and has turned to Russian mercenary group Wagner for help. Macron dismissed concerns that standing up to the junta could be dangerous. French Ambassador Sylvain Itte was asked to leave Niger within 48 hours in a letter Friday from the Nigerien Foreign Ministry. France has consistently acknowledged only the authority of Bazoum..

