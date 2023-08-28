Skip to Content
Firefighter responded to a Vegetation Fire at Midland School, Los Olivos

By
August 28, 2023 11:59 pm
Published 11:29 pm

Santa Ynez Valley, CA - Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in Los Olivos on Monday night

It happened around 9:41 p.m. at 5100 Figueroa Block and Mountain Road., near a middle school in the area.

Firefighters arrived at the scene assisting with the evacuation of students, who were all accounted for.

Wind is working in favor of the firefight pushing the fire and smoke back towards the burned area, slowing the rate of spread.

Two acres have been burned so far, with a moderate rate of spread. It's moving uphill, away from Midland School.

As of 11:48 p.m. forward progress was stopped and is 25% contained

The 2nd alarm was not initiated and both SBC ASU Copter 964 and bulldozer were canceled

No other structures are threatened.

crew will remain on the scene for mop-up and containment line improvement

The cause is under investigation.

Sandy Chávez

