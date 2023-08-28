China won’t require COVID-19 tests for incoming travelers in a milestone in its reopening

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result for incoming travelers, a milestone in its reopening to the rest of the world after an isolation that began with the country’s borders closing in 2020. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced the change on Monday. China in January ended quarantine requirements for its own citizens traveling from abroad and has gradually expanded the list of countries that Chinese people can travel to and increased the number of international flights. Beijing ended its tough domestic “zero COVID” policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected.

