Myanmar expels East Timor’s diplomat in retaliation for supporting opposition forces

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government has ordered East Timor’s diplomat to leave the country in retaliation for the East Timorese government holding meetings with Myanmar’s main opposition organization. A Foreign Ministry statement says East Timor has conducted engagements with Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government, which views itself as the country’s legitimate administration after the military seized power from the democratically elected government in 2021. East Timor’s charge d’affaires is believed to be the first foreign diplomat expelled from Myanmar since the army takeover. Many countries have downgraded their relations with Myanmar and left behind the No. 2 diplomat in place of ambassadors. East Timor, Asia’s youngest nation, has criticized Myanmar’s military rulers.

