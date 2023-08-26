Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins re-election after troubled vote, officials say

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Authorities in Zimbabwe say President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been re-elected for a second and final term. The Zimbabwe Election Commission announced late Saturday that Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the votes in the midweek election. Main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa got 44%. The result will likely be scrutinized after election observers raised questions over the environment in the buildup to the vote and pointed to an atmosphere of intimidation against Chamisa’s supporters. The election had been due to be held on just Wednesday, but voting was extended to Thursday after delays and problems with the printing of ballot papers.

By FARAI MUTSAKA and GERALD IMRAY Associated Press

