North Korea to allow its citizens abroad to return home, a sign of further easing of pandemic curbs

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it will allow its citizens staying abroad to return home in line with easing pandemic situations worldwide. The North’s State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters said Sunday that returnees will be put in quarantine for a week for “proper medical observation.” The announcement comes as North Korea is slowly easing its draconian pandemic restrictions. Observers say the North Korean announcement will lead to the return of North Korean students, workers and others staying abroad, mostly in China and Russia.

