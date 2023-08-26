Gabon imposes curfew and cuts internet access as voting wraps up in major elections

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gabon’s government has imposed a nationwide curfew and cut off internet access as voting wraps up in major national elections. Voters in the Central African nation cast ballots Saturday for local leaders, legislators and president. Incumbent President Ali Bongo Ondimba is seeking a third seven-year term and to continue a 55-year political dynasty. Bongo came to power in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who ruled the country for 41 years. This year, the opposition united in favor of his main challenger, economics professor Albert Ondo Ossa, one week before the general election. Voters in Libreville, Gabon’s capital, complained of polling stations opening late. Many election sites had failed to open as of 2 p.m.

