UK police are investigating the deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites

LONDON (AP) — British police are investigating the deaths of 88 people who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self harm. The probe is part of international inquiries sparked by the arrest earlier this year of Kenneth Law. The Toronto-area man has been charged with two counts of counseling and aiding suicide. Canadian police say Law used a series of websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance commonly used to cure meats that can be deadly. Britain’s National Crime Agency said Friday it has identified 232 people in the U.K. who bought products from the websites, 88 of whom had died. The agency says its investigation is at an early stage.

