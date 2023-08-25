Slain Marine’s family plans to refile lawsuit accusing Alec Baldwin of defamation

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan says he’ll file a new version of a $25 million lawsuit accusing actor Alec Baldwin of unleashing his social media followers against them after a federal judge tossed out the last one. Judge Edgardo Ramos earlier this week invited the family to refile the lawsuit by Sept. 12 to correct deficiencies and renew claims of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Attorney Dennis Postiglione says a rewritten lawsuit will be filed by the deadline. A lawyer for Baldwin called the ruling a victory for the First Amendment and predicted a rewritten lawsuit will get thrown out.

